BrandonClayScouting: NaismithWatch – Cole Anthony

Photo cred – UNC Basketball

Anthony was one of the nation’s most talked incoming freshman and that was before the 34-point outburst on opening night. He is on my Naismith Preseason Watch List due in large part to his projected ability to be the lead scoring option on a team capable of winning on any given night all season long. Through the first two games of the season, he’s averaging 27 points, four assists per game.

Our first eval on Anthony @ Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.) in June 2016:

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Anthony is an eye-catching talent. He showed floor vision during the full-court gameplay here. He also displayed athleticism and was impressive in a match-up against classmate Ashton Hagans. Anthony did get a little flustered late picking up the rare camp game technical.



Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Anthony might have been the most talented player at the camp. He can get his shot nearly at anytime he wants it. It is impossible to speed him, at this level at least, and can put the ball anywhere he wants (when he wants). He is a big time athlete too as tracked down a shot and pinned it against the back board in one sequence. There could be some cause for concern as he is a bit hot tempered. He is the son of former NBA point guard, Greg Anthony.

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com