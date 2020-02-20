BrandonClayScouting – Naismith POY Watch – February 20, 2020

by

Aari McDonald is one of the premier guards in the nation this year. She has helped Arizona get into the national polls. Photo cred – Arizona WBB

March 3 is the date set for the announcement of the ten semifinalists for the Women’s Player of the Year by the Naismith Trophy committee. we take an early look at ten players that are in contention for this award.

Chennedy Carter: Texas A&M

The junior guard is leading the Aggies to a 20-5 record, which is good for 16th in the country and second in the SEC. She is averaging 22.5 points per game on 46% shooting from the field. She adds 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Elissa Cunane: North Carolina State

Cunane is a model of consistency this season. She is averaging a double-double with 16.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. The sophomore is also converting on 55% of her shots from the field while also blocking more than a shot per game. The 6-foot-5 post helped her team to a 22-3 record which is good for second in the ACC and 10th in the AP poll.

Ty Harris: South Carolina

Harris is a major reason why the Gamecocks are at the top of the polls nationally. The senior guard is having another steady year by averaging 12 points, five assists and three rebounds per game. She is also having her best shooting year to date by connecting on 39% of her 3-point attempts and shooting 90% from the free throw line.

Sabrina Ionescu: Oregon

Ionescu is not only a candidate to win player of the year, but she could very well be the top prospect in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She has recorded seven triple doubles this season. The 5-11 guard averages 17 points, 8.7 assists (1st nationally) and 8.6 rebounds per game. She shoots over 50% from the floor and connects on over 90% of her attempts at the charity stripe.

Ruthy Hebard: Oregon

The Ducks have more than just Ionescu to make them a National Title Contender. Hebard, a 6-4 forward, is putting together a terrific senior campaign. She is averaging 17 points and 9.6 rebounds per game while blocking more than one shot per game. Her 67.6% shooting from the floor ranks third nationally.

Rhyne Howard: Kentucky

Howard is a star budding right before our eyes. She became the second-fastest player in Wildcat program history to reach 1,000 points this past week. Her 26 points and 10 rebounds in a upset victory over No. 6 Mississippi State was her fifth double-double of the season. The sophomore guard is having a breakout year averaging 23 points, 6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game. The Wildcats are ranked No. 14 nationally.

Aari McDonald: Arizona

The dynamic guard has the Wildcats sitting inside of the Top 15 nationally in arguably the country’s most competitive conference this season. She’s averaging 20.5 points, 5.8 boards and 3.6 assists per game. She very well could in consideration for PAC-12 Defensive Player of the year with her 2.6 steals per game.



Mikayla Pivec: Oregon State

The Beaver senior could be one of the most efficient players on the list. She scores close to 15 points per game on just 10 shots from the field nightly. The 5-10 guard also hauls in 9.6 rebounds per contest which ranks her within the top ten of all guards nationally. The Beavers have a 19-6 record and rank No. 15 in the AP Poll.

Satou Sabally: Oregon

The third player from the 3rd ranked Ducks makes the list here. The German born forward comes with averages of 16 points, 7 rebounds and one steal per game. The 6-4 junior also averages over one 3-point shot made per game while also shooting 47% from the field. She also recently announced her intention of forgoing her senior year and declaring for the WNBA draft at the conclusion of the season. Expect her to be a first round lock given her skill set.

Megan Walker: Connecticut

UConn checks in with a 22-3 record and ranked No. 6 overall. Walker’s shooting numbers gets her on this list. She is shooting over 41% from 3-point range while making more than two threes per game. She shoots 50% from inside the arc and right at 80% from the line. At 19 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, she is one of the game’s best swing players in the nation.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.