BrandonClayScouting: Naismith Midseason Team Analysis

At the midseason mark of the school season, the Naismith Trophy committee has complied 25 of the premier players in the country on the midseason team presented by Jersey Mike’s.

Here is Brandon Clay’s take on each of the players and what they bring to the team:

LINK TO THE TEAM: http://naismithtrophy.com/midseason-team-for-jersey-mikes-naismith-high-school-girls-trophy-highlights-strong-2020-senior-class/

Cameron Brink is a tough cookie. I watched her battle the flu at the Nike TOC in Phoenix while still showing the versatility that makes her such a hard player to match up with.

Paige Bueckers length and skill combination is crazy. Even in a battle again fellow team member Lexi Donarski, Bueckers will still able to create good looks for her and her teammates.

Alli Campbell brings the grit and toughness you need on a team like this. She’s aiming to take her school team back to another state title.

Standing at 6-7, Kamilla Cardoso is the biggest player on the midseason team. Cardoso has the touch around the rim to consistently provide scoring in the post.

Clark is like a puppet master with the rock in her hands. She can score it when need be but her do-it-all mentality is what lands her on this team.

Cochran is a battler on the interior. Hailing from Columbus, Ga., she’s played in multiple high level matchups in the Atlanta area this season playing her role well every single time.

Daniels really left her mark on the committee with her play at the Nike TOC in Phoenix. She’s so versatile especially in the open floor.

As always, Donarksi willingly takes on all comers. She went toe-to-toe with Bueckers in a primetime matchup to kick off 2020.

Dugalic caught my eye with her showing at the Chicagoland Showcase in December. She is such a skilled option in the frontcourt.

Goforth made an impression during a high school event in Florida. She can put the ball in the hole.

Gusters is right behind Cardoso in terms of bringing size to the midseason team roster. Gusters ability to move at her size is a major factor behind her success.

Like Campbell, Hayes brings a true whatever it takes vibe to the floor. In that regard, she is a competitor’s competitor and her play backs that up.

Hunt has long been on the scene. The silky smooth perimeter threat seems as comfortable in her role this year as she’s been her whole high school career.

Johnson is as dynamic as they come in the backcourt. She is a volume scorer who looks to carry that load for Neumann-Goretti. Opposing defenders need high tops and ankle braces.

Kelly is an example of the slow grind paying off in the long run. She’s been on the scene for years like Hunt and has found her role as a capable ball handler slash scoring threat.

McLean’s ability to make plays in transition is an elite quality. In that regard, she is the most talented on the team in that area.

Miles court vision is beyond her years which is evident by her inclusion on the 25 list. She was on point literally for her school team at the Nike TOC in Phoenix.

Paopao won the MVP of the Nike TOC for good reason. She is playing elite level basketball making positive things happen on seemingly every possession at the point guard spot.

All Parrish does is find ways to win. She’s playing both ends of the floor and is eyeing another state title for her team as well as a Miss Basketball award to go with it.

Reese is perhaps the most multi-dimensional player on this team. Her combination of length and ability is not overlooked. Like Hayes, Reese competitive nature is on full display in game.

Rivers has an innate quality to score the ball that might be the best in her class nationally. Along with Miles, Rivers is one of two juniors to make the team.

Scherr is one of the most consistent players in the country. It’s rare to see her not finish with double figures in the scoring column or get rattled in the process on tough nights.

Van Lith is an extremely driven option in the backcourt. She’s been giving opponents fits all season with her willingness to attack time and time again offensively.

Watson has shown her full game on both ends scoring her 2,000th point earlier this month. She might be the most versatile post option on the midseason team.

Williams length and athleticism sets her apart from most. There’s a smoothness to her game that translates regardless of the situation.

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com