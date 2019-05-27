BrandonClayScouting – Midwest Showdown Highlights – May 26, 2019

by

CINCINNATI – The Midwest Showdown has long been the nation’s premier event on Memorial Day Weekend. This year’s edition was no different. Here’s a look at three Elite Basketball Academy alums who made their presence felt in the Buckeye State this weekend:

Article by Brandon Clay

Follow him on Twitter @BrandonClayPSB

Fresh off of a bigtime performance at the PSBPower48, Class of 2020 guard SeanKelly Darks of Cincinnati continues to show and prove. Playing with All-Ohio EYBL Black PSBFamily, Darks has established herself as a premier backcourt option in the class regionally and is on the come up nationally.

Class of 2020 forward Madison Henegar of Murfreesboro, Tenn., looked good in a pre-tournament workout for Team B Wright. She has shown significant growth over the last 12 months in her overall game.

Class of 2021 guard Baylee Jones of Mount Orab, Ohio, is a consistent contributor for Midwest Takeover PSBFamily. Jones is able to produce on both ends of the floor. The most impressive part of Jones game is that she is always looking for chances to keep improving.





Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com