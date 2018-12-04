BrandonClayScouting: Making Noise at the North Georgia HS Showcase – December 4, 2018

by

DALONEGA, Georgia, – Adrian Penland Basketball and the North Georgia Report hosted the the first annual North Georgia High School, which was ran on the campus of North Georgia College. The showcase featured games boys and girls teams from North Georgia and the Metropolitan Atlanta area. The BrandonClayScouting.com team was on hand for a few games during the December 1st afternoon. Here are a few of the players that caught our eye during those games.

Ansley Allen (Cumming, Georgia), North Forsyth HS – 2020

There is a lot to like about Allen’s game. She provides inside-out versatility and play-making ability from the perimeter. Coach Eric Herrick uses her at times as a lead handler in his dribble-drive offense to create shots for shooters. She also brings energy as a defender and rebounder on the other end of the floor. Her stat line in a win over Rabun County: 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists provide a glimpse into how productive Allen can be. Expect more big games from Allen this season as she helps her team compete for another region championship.

Bentley Cronic (Cleveland, Georgia), White County HS – 2020

Cronic was instrumental in a double OT victory over North Gwinnett HS on Saturday. She hit timely buckets and showed consistent range behind the arc. In a game that featured a number of good 3-point shooters, Cronic stood out as one of the best. We will keep tabs on her development this season with coach Jarvis Davenport.

Megan Kent (Rome, Georgia), Model HS – 2019

Kent went down as the day’s top new prospect to be added to our report. The 5-foot-11 forward is a tremendous athlete who thrives in transition. A 2018 GHSA state champion in the High Jump last spring, she brings athleticism that is ELITE in this setting. Kent proved that she can attack the lane with her strong hand and finish around the rim effectively. A player with her size, mobility and athleticism should garner the attention of several college programs from across the region.

Malia Fisher (Suwanee, Georgia), North Gwinnett HS – 2021

Fisher finished with 28 points in a tough double OT loss for the Lady Bulldogs versus White County. Smith is an intriguing 6-1 prospect, who we first identified with at the PSB May Day Challenge earlier this year. She provides ball handling and scoring ability for her team. Her unique blend of size and skill makes her one of the top up and coming prospects within the state of Georgia.

Brooke Henricks (Tiger, Georgia), Rabun County HS – 2019

Henricks proved once again that she should be considered as one of the top unsigned seniors in the North Georgia area. She came out in the game’s first minute with a confident 3-pointer from beyond 22-feet. She finished the game with 14 points, three assists and 3 steals. The combination of shot and play-making should translate well to the collegiate level.

Madison Riley (Hoschton, Georgia), Mill Creek HS – 2019

Riley had her full skill set on display on Saturday afternoon. She led her team to a 55-52 victory over Model High School. Her 20 points were instrumental in this victory. However, it is her ball handling and floor game that should be noted by college coaches looking to add a point guard to their roster. Expect Mill Creek’s first year head coach, Jeremy Huckaby, to lean upon Riley’s play-making this season as they compete in class AAAAAAA.