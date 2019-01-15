BrandonClayScouting: Lady Dawgs Recruit ELITE Talent – January 15, 2019

by

Coach Joni Taylor and the Lady Dawgs are experiencing success on the court and on the recruiting trail. Photo courtesy of @UGA_WBB

Coach Joni Taylor has made it clear from her first day on the job that she intends to keep as much Georgia talent at home as possible. Since taking over in 2015, Taylor has inked three top 50 4-star prospects from the Peach State (Caliya Robinson – 2015, Quanniecia Morrison – 2017 and Kaila Hubbard – 2018). The 2019 signing class features two more 4-star prospects from the home state. Not only has Taylor and her staff been successful in recruiting local talent, they have also been successful in attracting some of the nation’s top talent regardless of region to Athens. Taylor’s hard work in previous years looks to be paying dividends on the court this year. The Lady Dawgs are 12-5 and 3-1 in the SEC thus far this season. Their victory over the Lady Vols last weekend kept the Lady Dawgs a perfect 10-0 at home on the season.

Brandon Clay Scouting Projection: Chapman was one of the elite athletes that we evaluated at the position over the past 12 months. Her potential as an impact two-way player are as high as any in the class. If coach Taylor and her staff can help Chapman with her consistency, expect her to be an impact performer in the SEC.

Brandon Clay Scouting Projection: Isaacs is proven as one of the most productive players at her position nationally. She is a mismatch forward who can control the high post area with scoring and rebounding. Look for Taylor’s staff to utilize Isaacs’ two-way potential in Stegman Coliseum.

Brandon Clay Scouting Projection: Nicholson has a high major frame to go with major post scoring ability. Her footwork and touch around the basket project her as a contributor for the Lady Dawgs in upcoming years. Nicholson has also shown flashes of stretching her range out to the 3-point arc. Pairing her and Isaacs together is an intriguing front-line combo for the long term future.

