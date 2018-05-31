BrandonClayScouting: Jaelyn Durrett to Wilmington University – May 30, 2018

by

Class of 2018 Guard Jaelyn Durrett (PA) has chosen Wilmington Univ. She was a standout at the #EBAFallFinale before making a big impact during the 2017-18 school season. — Brandon Clay

JONATHAN HEMINGWAY’S TAKE: Durrett is a solid combo guard who can handle and make plays with the ball in her hands. She showed the ability to change directions and speed with the ball to create space. Her ability to get downhill with the basketball could be a specialty in the long run. However, she will need to show more shot making abilities in the future. Both beyond the arc and off the dribble should be areas where Durrett should develop in upcoming months.