BrandonClayScouting: Inside Pass With Clay – June 18, 2019

Class of 2021 guard Gabbi Cartagena of Ga., has an offer from North Carolina A&T after visiting there for camp last weekend.

MY TAKE: Class of 2021 guard Gabbi Cartagena of Jackson, Ga., is a quality option on the perimeter. She’s a capable scorer who likes to use her jumpshot to make positive things happen on the offensive end of the floor.

Class of 2020 wing Camryn Foltz of N.J., continues to impress on and off the floor. She has posted a 34 ACT score with academic programs nationwide taking notice as a result. Foltz has had ACC / SEC schools alike reach out.

MY TAKE: “Class of 2020 guard Camryn Foltz of Colts Neck, N.J., has a unique combination of size and skill. She can score at all three levels and potentially play three positions depending on matchups. Foltz already has a 33 on her latest ACT proving that she is dialed in both on and off of the hardwood.”

Class of 2020 guard Chelsea Aalim of Ga., visited Tampa for camp. Eastern Florida State coach MJ Baker is also now tracking her after the weekend.

MY TAKE: Aalim has shown worlds of improvement on both ends of the floor. She is a bright kid with the speed and work ethic to be a high level on and off ball defender. Aalim is showing that she can be vocal on that end of the floor as well. Offensively, her progress includes more consistency on her jumper and a willingness to attack the rim off of the bounce. If Aalim will commit to being a mid 30’s shooter from beyond the arc percentage wise, her value increases yet again as a result.