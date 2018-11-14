BrandonClayScouting – Illini add Backcourt Depth – November 14, 2018

Nancy Fahey enters her second season as head coach for the Illini in Champaign-Urbana. She brings a wealth of experience and success. She led Washington University in St. Louis (D-III) to five national championships in 31 years as the leader of the program. Rebuilding an Illini program in the B1G Conference is a big task, but her staff have landed three 4-star prospects in her first two summers on the recruiting trail. Arieal Scott of Urbana, Illinois, a freshman in uniform this season was ranked No. 39 in the class of 2018. Here is a look at the Illini’s two 4-star recruits in the 2019 recruiting class plus another pick up from the Junior College ranks.
Jada Peebles
5’9″, Guard
Raleigh, North Carolina
Wakefield HS
ProspectsNation.com Rating: 4-Star
Coach Hemi’s Take – Peebles is a skilled guard who projects as a scoring threat in the B1G Conference. Her size and athleticism also give hope that she will become equally as effective on the defensive end.
Jeanae Terry
5’8″, Guard
Wayne, Michigan
Wayne Memorial HS
ProspectsNation.com Rating – 4-star
Coach Hemi’s Take – Terry was impressive in our viewing of her with her 1Nation club team at the Midwest Showdown in Mason, Ohio, this year. She displayed play-making skills at both guard positions. Her footwork and shot-making ability landed her on my standout list from the event (Read Here). Like Peebles above, Terry also shows signs of being able to impact on the defensive end.
Fatou Pouye
6′, Power Forward
Kaolack, Senegal
South Georgia Tech (Juco)
JumpOffPlus.com Rating: 3.5 Star
Brandon Clay’s Take – Pouye is an athletic presence along the front line. She will provide defense and rebounding immediately. Her face-up skill in the high post provides intriguing upside on the offensive end.