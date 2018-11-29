BrandonClayScouting – Florida Hits Gold in 2019 – November 29, 2018

by

Cam Newbauer enters his second season as the Gators head coach. He has put his stamp of enthusiasm on to the program in hopes of returning the program back to the top of the SEC. Newbauer led Belmont to the NCAA national tournament and an OVC championship in consecutive years. Read what we wrote about the Belmont program during Newbauer’s time in Nashville HERE.

Newbauer’s coaching staff is making recruiting a priority. They have inked four 4-star prospects in the class of 2019. Two of those are ranked in the ProspectsNation.com domestic ELITE 100. And one prospect an ELITE 25 caliber prospect internationally. Read about their class of 2019 recruiting class below.

Article composed by Jonathan Hemingway

Jonathan Hemingway

Lavender Briggs

5’11”, Guard

Orem, Utah

ProspectsNation.com Rating: 4 star

Brandon Clay Scouting Take – Briggs brings size and athleticism to the back court for the Gators. Her defensive versatility should immediately translate to Southeastern Conference play. Her offensive skill set is a spot of hope as well. She is a proven slasher who also shows flashes of range from beyond the arc.

Brylee Bartram

5’8″, Guard

Seffner, Florida

ProspectsNation.com Rating: 4 star

Coach Hemi’s Take – Bartram projects to be an ELITE shooting specialist in Gainesville. She has the potential to be at the top of 3-pointers made and in percentage in the SEC, similar to Hannah Cook did at the University of Alabama in years past. Given Newbauer’s success at using shooters in his offense in the past, Bartram projects to be ideal fit for the Gators.

Cavina Rickards

5’9″, Guard

Middle Village, New York

ProspectsNation.com Rating: 4-star

Evaluation not currently available

Faith Dut

6’4″, Center

Surrey, British Columbia

ProspectsNation.com Rating: 4-star

Brandon Clay Scouting Take – Dut has the size needed to play at high levels in this game. Her physical tools should translate to immediate playing time. However, skill development will be essential for her to make a consistent impact.