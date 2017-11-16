You are here: Home / blog / BrandonClayScouting.com: Team Takeover – #PSBFamily – 2017 Edition

November 16, 2017

Brandon Clay’s Takeover Takeaway:

Takeover has established themselves as a staple of both the Nike EYBL circuit and the #PSBFamily. Ron James and Tank Collins consistently recruit, develop and showcase some of the DMV area’s top prospects and this season was no different. From the opening tip at Boo Williams to the final buzzer at the #PSBElite32, Takeover put a product on the floor that founder, Keith Stevens, can be proud to have under his umbrella. From Takeover alum Kaila Charles who is on my 2017-18 Naismith College Women’s Watch List to current standout Amira Collins who is on my 2017-18 Naismith HS Girl’s Watch List, there is no shortage of standout talent in the program past, present and future.

Jonathan Hemingway’s Takeover Takeaway:

Ron James and Tank Collins have done a fantastic job of putting their young ladies in the spotlight. Their teams are always in the most high profile tournaments and match-ups in the NCAA viewing periods. As a result, their kids get recruited, get offered and ultimately sign NLI’s to play basketball at the collegiate level. Along the way, Team Takeover wins games and competes to the final buzzer. I enjoyed watching them compete at #PSBElite32 and look forward to seeing a new group of faces in 2018.

Keil Moore’s Takeover Takeaway:

It has been fun to watch the growth of the Team Takeover EYBL program. From their switch from Boo Williams Maryland to Team Takeover, Ron James and Tank Collins have made Team Takeover an elite national level program and a brand that carries weight amongst both college coaches and fans. They have coached, mentored, and developed young athletes and have some very impressive young prospects coming down the pipeline.

By: @JLHemingwayPSB and @BrandonClayPSB

Program Directors

Ron James and Tank Collins

Program Headquarters

DMV Region

PeachStateBasketball.com Tournaments Attended:

#PSBPower48: July 26
#PSBElite32: July 27-29

