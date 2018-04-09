BrandonClayScouting.com: Tanner Poss – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

With over 50,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember for maximum Recruiting Exposure: Click the Logo Below

Player Evaluations:

Vitals:

Name: Tanner Poss

Height: 6’2″

HS Grad Year: 2019

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Dekalb County HS (Smithville, Tenn.)

Social Media Updates:

'19 Tanner Poss is grinding it out at Dekalb County (TN) this year. 🏀Skilled all-around guard He has a #CoachHemiWorkout March 11 in Crossville, TN JOINhttps://t.co/t8OOyhqbqr pic.twitter.com/SQU0lgaFEi — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) January 24, 2018

#CoachHemiWorkout Tanner Poss does a great job of catching the ball in rhythm, ready to shoot it. @jwinningham25 @imdashow4 pic.twitter.com/SE7qgDtcO6 — Jonathan Hemingway (@CoachHemi) March 19, 2017

#EBATop40 You can see from @BrandonClayPSB's face that when Tanner Poss is left open on the perimeter it's guaranteed. @Tanner_Poss pic.twitter.com/g3Df8zGweL — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) March 12, 2017

#EBAFridayNightLights Boys Showcase June 2 '19 Tanner Poss (TN) shot the eyes out at #EBATop40. Invite Earned: https://t.co/xz6YWAjhPa pic.twitter.com/hGlWDd9GzC — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) May 22, 2017

#CoachHemiWorkout

A no look pass from '18 Austin Thomas to a wide open Tanner Poss ('19) for 3. pic.twitter.com/0yaQVeK1yk — Jonathan Hemingway (@CoachHemi) October 9, 2016

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com