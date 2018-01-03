BrandonClayScouting.com: Tampa Thunder – #PSBFamily – 2017 Edition

by

Brandon Clay’s Tampa Thunder Takeaway:

From working with Joe Cooper to my present-day interactions with Rob Walker, it’s been clear from the very beginning that the Thunder had the people in place at the top to be a legendary organization inside the Sunshine State. More than half a decade later, they are right on pace to meet that projection. Few clubs nationally have the blend of elite level national talent and local prospects who will find homes at smaller schools as well. Walker and his team service all of those players as if they were going to play at the highest level. It’s a unique, time-consuming level of service that few have provided during my 16 years in the grassroots game and a major reason that I’m so thrilled to call the Thunder #PSBFamily.

Jonathan Hemingway’s Tampa Thunder Takeaway:

The Tampa Thunder organization has created dozens of opportunities for aspiring college basketball players in the past year. Coach Rob Walker has done a fantastic job of fostering an atmosphere where every player that enters the program is celebrated and promoted regardless of college level projection. At the same time, the Thunder have helped some of the elite players within Florida play upon the biggest stages during the NCAA viewing periods. Because of these reasons, the Thunder are a model organization within the PSB Family partnership.

Keil Moore’s Tampa Thunder Takeaway:

One of the best games I saw this summer featured the Tampa Thunder program at the #PSBPower48 on July 26th. Rob Walker and his crew have done a great job of adding and developing talent throughout the various age groups that they offer. I am excited to see how this program grows in the future and happy that we have developed a partnership with such a well run organization.

Program Director: Rob Walker

Program Headquarters: Tampa, Florida

PeachStateBasketball.com Tournaments Attended:

#PSBTipOffClassic: April 28-30

#PSBSummerInvite: July 23-24

#PSBPower48: July 25-26

