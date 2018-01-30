BrandonClayScouting.com: #SMPMember – Honor hits the 2,000 point mark – January 30, 2018

by

Class of 2018 PG Nick Honor of Lake Highland Prep (FL) surpassed the 2,000-point mark for his career last week.

The dynamic lead guard made his presence felt during the club season as well as a member of E1T1. He had the full attention of event operator Shun Williams with his play at the OnTheRadarHoops.com Super 6 event in July.

Honor ended up choosing Fordham as his future college home. He’s the type of point guard who can step right in and be productive for four years similar to what Jared Harper is doing at Auburn University.

