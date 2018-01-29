BrandonClayScouting.com: #SMPMember – Gregg Reaches 1,000 – Jan. 30, 2018

by

Class of 2019 guard Macey Gregg of Lakeview Fort-Oglethorpe (GA) scored her 1,000th point this week. She’s a longtime #SMPMember with multiple college scholarship offers already.

Gregg, who is one of the premier prospects in the northwest tri-state area, is a capable option as both as point guard or shooting guard. She’ll play this club season with #PSBFamily member Alabama Southern Starz Veal. Gregg currently lists scholarship offers from: Lee, North Georgia, Young Harris and UAH.

Highlights of Gregg courtesy of Kris Watkins PSB



