BrandonClayScouting.com: #SMPMember – Biesbrock makes the grade – January 31, 2018

Class of 2019 point guard Devin Biesbrock of Kings HS (OH) and #PSBFamily member Midwest Takeover has been on our radar since she entered high school.

Last week, she finished with 17 points and eight assists in a win over Loveland. More impressive is that Biesbrock managed to compile that statline without giving away a single turnover. After her play during the 2017 club season, she’s officially one to watch. Biesbrock recently connected with Emory University and has already visited multiple Ivy / Patriot League schools as well.

