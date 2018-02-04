BrandonClayScouting.com: Shittu out with ACL Injury – February 1, 2018

by

Class of 2018 forward Simi Shittu. Photo cred – Jon Lopez/Nike

Class of 2018 forward Simi Shittu of Canada is out for the remainder of the season with an ACL tear.

Shittu was recently named a McDonald’s All-American and is headed to Vanderbilt next fall.

Shittu is one of the premier frontcourt prospects in the senior class. We’ve seen him on multiple occasions over the past three years dating back to 2015.

MY LATEST EVAL: He projects size wise as a powerful forward as long as his ball skill continues to progress. He reminds me in style of Bam Adebayo (Kentucky signee) though not as big at the moment.

JONATHAN HEMINGWAY’S TAKE ON HIS EYBL PLAY: It has been a pretty productive spring for Shittu: 20 ppg, 10rpg, 1.5 bpg, 3apg. He is shooting greater than 55% from the floor and is 7-17 from the arc through 12 games. He showed glimpses of incredible open court handling and dishing pocket passes through lane. He seems to have all the tools necessary to play the PF at a high level.

