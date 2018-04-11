BrandonClayScouting.com: Shelby Case – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Player Evaluations:

Vitals:

Name: Shelby Case

Height: 6’1″

HS Grad Year: 2019

Position: PF

School / Hometown: Heritage Christian HS (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Club Team: Midwest Elite

GPA / SAT: 3.5 / 1020

Social Media Updates:

#CoachHemiFinal4 Showcase Standouts 🔥The Shooters🔥

‘20 Emily Coleman (OH)

‘20 Gracie Crabtree (TN)

‘21 Laney Whitmore (WV)

‘19 Savannah Childress (OH)

‘19 Shelby Case (IN)

‘18 @Margaux_Spencer (OH)

‘23 Adrianna Givens (OH)https://t.co/ZnJ2EhQzu4 pic.twitter.com/5Q7k9nheuB — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) April 6, 2018

#EBASuper64🍑 Showcase

Fueled by @peachstatebball 🗓 June 2-3

📍 ATL Shelby Case

Gracie Crabtree

Kawai Martin All earned my attention, words at #CoachHemiFinal4. FULL ARTICLE: https://t.co/7uBv8Gizp6 JOIN US IN JUNE https://t.co/tJAgOJkP5h INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/jSr8AvCdZB pic.twitter.com/KsYSgNpMLk — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) April 6, 2018

#CoachHemi317 ⚡️Versatile bigs⚡️ 2021 GiGi Eldredge

2020 Lyndsey Syrek

2019 Shelby Case

2020 Lydia Sulkens

2021 Anna Landing

2021 Bailey Stamper

2020 Katelyn Younghttps://t.co/ZnJ2EhyYCw

📸@ParallelsMedia_ pic.twitter.com/a8pJkOd9pX — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) March 11, 2018

