BrandonClayScouting.com: Shelby Case – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

Player Evaluations:
Vitals:
Name: Shelby Case
Height: 6’1″
HS Grad Year: 2019
Position: PF
School / Hometown: Heritage Christian HS (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Club Team: Midwest Elite
GPA / SAT: 3.5 / 1020
Social Media Updates:
#CoachHemiFinal4 Showcase Standouts
🔥The Shooters🔥
‘20 Emily Coleman (OH)
‘20 Gracie Crabtree (TN)
‘21 Laney Whitmore (WV)
‘19 Savannah Childress (OH)
‘19 Shelby Case (IN)
‘18 @Margaux_Spencer (OH)
‘23 Adrianna Givens (OH)https://t.co/ZnJ2EhQzu4 pic.twitter.com/5Q7k9nheuB
— Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) April 6, 2018
#EBASuper64🍑 Showcase
Fueled by @peachstatebball
🗓 June 2-3
📍 ATL
Shelby Case
Gracie Crabtree
Kawai Martin
All earned my attention, words at #CoachHemiFinal4.
FULL ARTICLE: https://t.co/7uBv8Gizp6
JOIN US IN JUNE https://t.co/tJAgOJkP5h
INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/jSr8AvCdZB pic.twitter.com/KsYSgNpMLk
— Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) April 6, 2018
#CoachHemiFinal4 Exposure
Fueled by @peachstatebball🍑
Mar 31
Columbus OH
Available ‘19 Shelby Case (IN) made waves @CoachHemi’s Camp. She’ll get a Spotlight shooting session w/me in 3 weeks.
JOIN US: https://t.co/KRUIczj5cn
INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/jSr8AvCdZB @maadisoncarley pic.twitter.com/QrUIl6nucj
— Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) March 11, 2018
⚡️Versatile bigs⚡️
2021 GiGi Eldredge
2020 Lyndsey Syrek
2019 Shelby Case
2020 Lydia Sulkens
2021 Anna Landing
2021 Bailey Stamper
2020 Katelyn Younghttps://t.co/ZnJ2EhyYCw
📸@ParallelsMedia_ pic.twitter.com/a8pJkOd9pX
— Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) March 11, 2018
6-1 forward Shelby Case (IN) will spend March preparing for the spring viewing period
She will train w/ @AndrayaCarter at #CoachHemi317 https://t.co/mvDFVurGWr
Then work w/ @BrandonClayPSB at #CoachHemiFinal4https://t.co/ab2R1kDajQ@maadisoncarley pic.twitter.com/lk94FONJtY
— Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) January 27, 2018
