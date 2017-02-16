BrandonClayScouting.com: Reid Walker – Social Media Exposure Member

by

Class of 2017 forward Reid Walker of Lithia, Fla., has emerged as a must track prospect for high academic schools nationwide. Walker has been a stock riser at both #EBASuper64 Camp in June 2015 and again at #EBAAllAmerican Camp in September 2015. We look forward to charting his progress through the high school season into next club season.

Jonathan Hemingway’s takeaway – EBATop40 Camp (March 2016): Walker proved to be one of the most experienced and polished prospects at the camp. His combination of size, skill and poise make him a versatile threat. His jumper has smoothed out nicely in recent months. He is showing that he can hit the long range jumper with consistency with his feet set. His ball skill is solid enough for him to face the basket full-time. Yet his high energy work ethic still allows to produce with second chance opportunities. He is set for a big spring with the Tampa Titans. Look for him to visit a number of college campuses this summer.

Vitals

Name: Reid Walker

Height: 6’4″

HS Grad Year: 2017

Position: SF / PF

GPA / ACT Score: 4.0 / 30

School / Hometown: Seffner Christian (Lithia, Fla.)

Club Team: Tampa Titans

Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com