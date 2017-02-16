You are here: Home / blog / BrandonClayScouting.com: Reid Walker – Social Media Exposure Member

With over 20,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Class of 2017 forward Reid Walker of Lithia, Fla., has emerged as a must track prospect for high academic schools nationwide. Walker has been a stock riser at both #EBASuper64 Camp in June 2015 and again at #EBAAllAmerican Camp in September 2015. We look forward to charting his progress through the high school season into next club season.

Jonathan Hemingway’s takeaway – EBATop40 Camp (March 2016): Walker proved to be one of the most experienced and polished prospects at the camp. His combination of size, skill and poise make him a versatile threat. His jumper has smoothed out nicely in recent months. He is showing that he can hit the long range jumper with consistency with his feet set. His ball skill is solid enough for him to face the basket full-time. Yet his high energy work ethic still allows to produce with second chance opportunities. He is set for a big spring with the Tampa Titans. Look for him to visit a number of college campuses this summer.

Vitals

Name: Reid Walker
Height: 6’4″
HS Grad Year: 2017
Position: SF / PF
GPA / ACT Score: 4.0 / 30
School / Hometown: Seffner Christian (Lithia, Fla.)
Club Team: Tampa Titans

