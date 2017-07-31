BrandonClayScouting.com: #PSBSummerInvite Recap – July 31, 2017

by

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – The PeachStateBasketball.com Summer Invitational featured 90 of the nation’s premier teams playing in front of 250 plus college coaches inside Lake Point Indoor Complex to start the second half of the July evaluation period. Here’s a look at my thoughts from the event:

#PSBSummerInvite Day One 100+ colleges 175+ coaches Can't wait for Day Two! Scholarships were earned. SCHEDULE https://t.co/8v9Z92bdWp pic.twitter.com/RuNz1yBDK1 — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) July 24, 2017

Day One was an amazing stage for prospects with multiple college coaches watching the action on seemingly every court. This year’s event was arguably the deepest field talent wise that we’ve had. The schedule in all divisions featured high level uncommitted prospects for schools to watch.

EYBL champs Team Elite Hubbard ended their season on a win at #PSBSummerInvite! Always great having them show up & show out when they come! pic.twitter.com/OavEd2A19t — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) July 25, 2017

Team Elite #PSBFamily is the nation’s premier EYBL program right now coming off of back to back Nike Nationals championship runs. Chad Hubbard found a way to dial his team up one more time to win the #PSBSummerInvite title over All-Ohio Black EYBL #PSBFamily to close out the event.

#PSBSummerInvite@jbsbasketball vs @carolinallstars Clemson

Quinnipiac

Kent St.

Nebraska

TCU

Texas Tech

UC-Irvine joined me for this one pic.twitter.com/cz9dY48L9o — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) July 24, 2017

JBS came all the way from California to take full advantage of the stage that the #PSBSummerInvite provides. Sean Chambers has built one of the state’s premier programs. Led by Class of 2018 prospects Sirena Tuitele of Chico, Calif., and Shayley Harris of El Dorado Hills, Calif., (UCLA commit) JBS was ready for this primetime matchup. On the other side, Ty Cox’ Carolina All-Stars #PSBFamily program has long been a staple of this event. Elite Basketball Academy campers Amoria Neal-Tysor of Sanford, N.C., and Izzy Strigel of Durham, N.C., helped formed a formidable backcourt. Over 20 schools sat on this game and for good reason. The court was full of next level prospects.

#PSBSummerInvite AL Southern Starz PSB vs All Ohio So. EYBL PSB was a game to watch! Both teams lighting it up until Starz pulled away. pic.twitter.com/2AKL7JHUIX — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) July 24, 2017

I mentioned Doug Bush’s Alabama Southern Starz in the Day One Recap. His Sophomore team is one of the best in the country. The same can be said for Jay Bee Bethea and Jay Etter’s All-Ohio Lavender EYBL #PSBFamily roster as well. Keep an eye out for Class of 2020 guard Alexia Smith of Columbus, Ohio.

#PSBSummerInvite @BrandonClayPSB sat in with some coaches to watch Nautilus Express put on a show earlier in their win against LOD. pic.twitter.com/9W7cpspCB9 — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) July 24, 2017

Nautilus Express has been with our #PSBFamily since the inception of the concept seven years ago. Justin Wimmer is one of the country’s best teachers and has a long track record of placing kids in school. On the other side, LOD is a proud member of the #PSBFamily. LaToya Brown has built a program that thrives on finding college homes for players while building them as both players and people along the way.

Florida Future has long been known for producing elite level young talent. This year’s roster was no different. We’ve got our eyes on Samara Spencer, O’Mariah Gordon, Chaniya Clark and Janay Outten amongst others on this loaded roster.

#PSBSummerInvite Had the pleasure of watching Lady Pro Skills bring in a bracket championship! Love the energy & passion they always bring. pic.twitter.com/NrZijZ8paP — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) July 24, 2017

Earl Rooks’ Lady ProSkills are in their first year both on the EYBL circuit and as a #PSBFamily member. Rooks has done a first class job of building a program that has both elite talent and roster depth. Class of 2020 prospects Sarah Andrews of Irving, Texas and Hannah Gusters of DeSoto, Texas are the real deal. Add to that Class of 2019 wing Jordyn Oliver of Prosper, Texas (Baylor commit) and the future remains bright even after a talented 2018 class departs this fall.

#PSBSummerInvite "Carolina Flames brought the heat as expected! A TOUGH organization that competes at every PSB showing." –@BrandonClayPSB pic.twitter.com/OURJEsKdZ6 — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) July 25, 2017

The Carolina Flames EYBL program is no stranger to the gauntlet of the #PSBSummerInvite. Arne Morris and Jonas Richard’s teams have become a yearly staple in the event. The 2017 version featured an elite junior and sophomore roster. Class of 2018 guard Shaniya Jones (Virginia Tech commit) of High Point, N.C., led the way with her ability to put the ball in the basket.

