BrandonClayScouting.com: #PSBSummerInvite Recap – July 30, 2017

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – The PeachStateBasketball.com Summer Invitational featured 90 of the nation’s premier teams playing in front of 250 plus college coaches inside Lake Point Indoor Complex to start the second half of the July evaluation period. Here’s the first of multiple takeaway pieces on this event:

#PSBSummerInvite Sun / Mon The Showcase Game Schedule is CRAZY! Filled with bigtime matchups. FULL SCHEDULE: https://t.co/GyvzuhF22d pic.twitter.com/qUvUXYXarE — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) July 18, 2017

From the moment we released the schedule to the public, the showcase was set for players from as far away as Seattle and Los Angeles to come shine on arguably the biggest stage in grassroots basketball during the July 23-29 period.

#PSBFamily Midwest Takeover director Charles Williams was one of the first to comment on the marquee slate of matchups including a game for his Take 1 Sophomore group against Exodus NYC EYBL #PSBFamily.

The San Antonio’s Finest #PSBFamily and Team Elite Hubbard EYBL #PSBFamily set the stage for the remainder of the event. ProspectsNation.com Director of International Scouting, Keil Moore, said “the college coach turnout for this game was the largest that I’ve seen at an independent, non-shoe company or travel team affiliated event since I started evaluating talent in 2007.” The game was full of Power 5 caliber recruits with Kaila Hubbard, Nalyssa Smith, Desi Caldwell, Victoria Saxton, Nyah Green and Robyn Benton amongst the names who shined bright in this one.

Here is video of the aforementioned Green courtesy of the good folks at Parallels Media. I view Green as one of the premier guards in the 2019 class nationally.

#PSBSummerInvite Blue Star Florida crawled away victorious after a tough fight with AL Southern Starz. Kennedi Rodgers led the way with 16. pic.twitter.com/96gjySLJZy — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) July 23, 2017

#PSBFamily member Blue Star Florida Vega had a different look to their roster for the second half of the month. They came in guns blazing competing against some of the country’s premier teams including Alabama Southern Starz #PSBFamily and All-Ohio Black EYBL #PSBFamily. Both games were packed with college coaches eyeing the talent. Their clubmate BSFL Varona came in focused as well making waves with a roster littered with talented young prospects including Elite Basketball Academy alums Brooke Birkner and Sarah Napoli. Look for Blue Star Florida to return during the fall eval period for #PSBEndOfTheRoad on September 22-24.

#PSBSummerInvite Miami, Kentucky, Chattanooga, Murray St, Lipscomb, South Carolina a few of the schools watching Al So Starz vs FL Future pic.twitter.com/mJUyigv0Z5 — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) July 24, 2017

Speaking of the Southern Starz, they wasted no time showcasing why they are one of the nation’s premier independent programs. From their rising senior roster to their seventh grade team, Doug Bush has assembled a plethora of the state’s top talent on the various rosters. Like Blue Star Florida, look for the Starz to return for #PSBEndOfTheRoad.

#PSBSummerInvite "Michigan Storm is a team to watch! High energy, loves to compete, & knows how to score."

–@BrandonClayPSB pic.twitter.com/2R6jOvOYnB — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) July 24, 2017

Michigan Storm returned home after a year hiatus from our circuit. Both our staff and the hardwood at Lake Point welcomed the uber-talented group with open arms. Dwayne Love and Jeff Taylor have assembled arguably the top program in the state with plenty of top prospects in the rising senior through sophomore classes on display here.

Class of 2018 guard Alea Harris of Cincinnati, Ohio took advantage cementing her status as an A-List recruit for the Terriers in the process. Harris, a BrandonClayScouting.com Social Media Exposure Program member, verbally committed to them just after the conclusion of the evaluation period.

