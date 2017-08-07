BrandonClayScouting.com: #PSBPower48 Recap – August 7, 2017

by

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – The PeachStateBasketball.com Power 48 featured 85 of the nation’s premier teams playing in front of 250 plus college coaches inside Lake Point Indoor Complex inside of the middle of the second half of the July evaluation period. Here’s my first look at my thoughts from the event:

Class of 2019 guard Yasmeen Chang of Fla., has emerged as a major factor for Tampa Thunder Team Dupree #PSBFamily. Her game against the Nike Lady Gym Rats EYBL PSBFamily was one for the ages. With former National Champion coach Brenda Frese of Maryland sitting dead center, Chang went to work finishing with 24 points.

Just down the road in Florida, Class of 2019 prospect Sarah Dumitrescu of Boca Raton Thunder put herself on the national map here. She’s a bigtime threat on the perimeter.

All the way from Texas, Class of 2019 post Taylor Jones of Heroes Elite #PSBFamily took her time on the national stage seriously. Going against the likes of Valencia Myers from All-Ohio Black EYBL PSBFamily, Jones didn’t back down from anyone cementing her status as one of the premier post prospects in the class nationally.

Speaking of the national stage, Class of 2021 prospect Ari Wiggins of Ind., was introduced to the bright lights in the same game that the aforementioned Chang shined in. Wiggins, who played for the Gym Rats, has multiple Power 5 scholarship offers already. Expect big things from Wiggins in the years to come.

The lineup for Power 48 was crazy. Class of 2018 guard Dara Mabrey headlined Exodus NYC EYBL PSBFamily while Class of 2019 forward McKenna Warnock was the catalyst for Wisconsin Flight. Team Loaded showcased Class of 2019 prospect Samantha Brunelle and Fresno Heat arrived with Class of 2019 prospect Ramani Parker in uniform. New Jersey Demons were loaded with talent including Class of 2018 post prospect Akinbode-James Onome and Boca Raton Thunder were led by Class of 2018 Columbia commit Hannah Pratt.

There was NO shortage of college coaches in the building even from the opening tip of #PSBFamily members All-Ohio Black versus Blue Star Florida. Both Jay Bee Bethea and Joel Vega had their teams locked in ready to take full advantage of the stage created inside Lake Point for this one.

