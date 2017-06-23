BrandonClayScouting.com: Payton Shears – SMP Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Class of 2018 shooting guard Payton Shears of Ashland, Ky., is a shot maker and a high energy prospect on the perimeter.

Brandon Clay’s takeaway – EBASuper64 Camp (June 2017): Shears is a talented, slender-framed option at the guard spot. She didn’t showcase a specific specialty but was productive in multiple facets of the game. I agree with Jon’s take below that she does all of the little things to make her team successful.

Jonathan Hemingway’s takeaway – #CoachHemiShowcase (June 2016): Shears is a capable shot maker. She can hit the open jumper as a left handed guard with accuracy. She showed this weekend other parts of her game, which includes being scrappy on the defensive end. She is very good at boxing out and getting on the floor for loose balls. On the offensive end, she uses both hands very well to handle. In fact at times it is hard to tell whether she is left handed or right handed. Her willingness to move without the ball and stay engaged offensively is important for her as a shooting guard who does not always have the ball in her hands.

Name: Payton Shears

Height: 5’8″

HS Grad Year: 2018

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Boyd County HS (Ashland, Ky.)

Club Team: West Virginia Thunder #PSBFamily

