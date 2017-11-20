BrandonClayScouting.com: OTRTipOffClassic – Nov. 20, 2017

by

NORCROSS, Georgia – The #OTRTipOffClassic is the premier pre-Thanksgiving event inside the state of Georgia. Hosted by Shun Williams, who is the co-founder of the OTRHoopsReport.com, the event featured 10 of the state’s top teams. The OTRHoopsReport.com and Parallels Media teamed up to deliver exclusive content throughout the day. Our Social Media Insider, Vince Smith, was also on hand for the event.

Here’s the full breakdown via Twitter:

Saw some really good young talent yesterday @OntheRadarHoops Tip Off Classic. The state of Georgia is in good hands!#OTRTipOffClassic — Kowacie Reeves (@HypesouthMedia) November 19, 2017

#OTRTipOffClassic The final score of Gainesville vs Norcross is 74-62, Norcross walking away with the win. Kyle Sturdivant (@dr3amchasin) leading them to the win with 20 points. @NorcrossHoops

KJ Buffen offering 21 for @GVille_Hoops despite the loss. — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 19, 2017

#OTRTipOffClassic Joseph Toppin offers good size along with the ability to attack & finish in traffic, along with hit the open shots. @NorcrossHoops pic.twitter.com/pivC5tlnwH — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 19, 2017

#OTRTipOffClassic KJ Buffen @kbuffen1 is a long and athletic forward. He excels in transition by running the floor and finishing above the rim. — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 19, 2017

#OTRTipOffClassic Kyle Sturdivant’s @dr3amchasin strength allows him to take a bump and finish at the rim which allows him many and-one opportunities. Junior lead guard has been outstanding tonight for Norcross @NorcrossHoops — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 19, 2017

#OTRTipOffClassic Xavier Brewer (@zaymoney_20) had an all-around game against Shiloh. An efficient and reliable big on both ends of the floor. pic.twitter.com/or9Vhi3A9W — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 19, 2017

#OTRTipOffClassic Their is no question that Brandon Boston @bboston_ stretches the defense better then most. When he heats up he has the ability to put points on the board quick — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 19, 2017

#OTRTipOffClassic Dalvin White (@dalvinwhite12) & Kevon Eskridge have been cooking against Gainesville. Two deadly shooters in transition and spot up. @NorcrossHoops pic.twitter.com/XNc85v14d5 — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 19, 2017

#OTRTipOffClassic College coaches looking for a guard need to check out Dalvin White @dalvinwhite12 of Norcross @NorcrossHoops White is 4-of-4 from behind the three point line here in the first quarter — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 19, 2017

#OTRTipOffClassic Sandy Creek pulls out the hard-earned win against Shiloh in a physical battle that came down to the last few minutes. Final score: 73-68. Kam Miller led the way with 21 and Xavier Brewer followed close behind with 20. pic.twitter.com/kjiYu99WwU — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 19, 2017

#OTRTipOffClassic Elias King (@Eliasking15) put up big numbers today trying to help Shiloh overcome their deficit. A versatile player that can attack/shoot at any moment. @coachrivers32 pic.twitter.com/WxJEgHkZn5 — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 19, 2017

#OTRTipOffClassic Jarred Godfrey @J5_Hoops is a lead guard with terrific size, strength, & length for his position. He sees the floor & puts immediate pressure on the defense by advancing the ball with the pass or dribble. — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 19, 2017

#OTRTipOffClassic

At the half, Sandy Creek leads 31-26 against Shiloh. TJ Bickerstaff playing well for Sandy Creek. pic.twitter.com/88StVQxr5c — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 19, 2017

#OTRTipOffClassic Mervin James (@vingot5) is who you want down low when the game gets close. Always ready to score once he gets it and stays with the ball the whole play through. @gewj2391 pic.twitter.com/zU8KyM0q3A — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 19, 2017

#OTRTipOffClassic Deavaris Nichols of @Meadowcreek_BB heats up QUICK and is hard to contain once he gets going. Good showing from him earlier against Pebblebrook. pic.twitter.com/WLRN5dCzQT — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 19, 2017

#OTRTipOffClassic Grant Howard doesn't need much space to get his shot off and has been catching it in rhythm all game. @gewj2391 pic.twitter.com/GdO3KqMRv4 — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 18, 2017

#OTRTipOffClassic Jamir Chaplin (@Drippyjay24) has been on GO since the tip. Forcing his way to the basket, playing above the rim, and posterizing anyone that tries to jump with him. @Meadowcreek_BB pic.twitter.com/kr1UGudEH0 — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 18, 2017

#OTRTipOffClassic Austin Deckard (@austindeckard_) did a good job of finding holes in the defense, making shots off the catch, and also finishing in transition. @lamberthoops pic.twitter.com/Rbm545XGwF — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 18, 2017

#OTRTipOffClassic 6'8 Colin Granger (@Granger32Colin) is a skilled fundamental big that gives @lamberthoops good inside presence on both ends of the floor. pic.twitter.com/cgx3lBk9uW — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 18, 2017

#OTRTipOffClassic Damon Stoudamire (@Iambiggie503) scores in bunches and has the motor to keep going all game. Another tough scoring option for @lamberthoops that can score in a variety of ways. pic.twitter.com/pLtZOmUSGc — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 18, 2017

#OTRTipOffClassic Solid first half for senior Jalen Stegall, knocking down some great looks trying to reduce his team's deficit. @Dfavors2019 @thelab_dfavors pic.twitter.com/k6beENeki3 — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 18, 2017

#OTRTipOffClassic James Glisson IIlI contributed 15 points to the Southwest Dekalb win. A physical Forward that hits the boards hard on every possession and finishes with contact. @Swdbasketball pic.twitter.com/7alZpYqaTW — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 18, 2017

#OTRTipOffClassic Kadrius "KD" Johnson (@Swdkd10) led @Swdbasketball to the win against Central Gwinnett with 17 pts. Attacking the rim hard every opportunity he got. pic.twitter.com/JwQDUYObeb — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 18, 2017

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com