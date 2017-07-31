BrandonClayScouting.com: OnTheRadarHoops.com #OTRSuper6 – July 31, 2017

by

ATLANTA, Ga. – OnTheRadarHoops.com Director Shun Williams was at it again lining up some of the nation’s premier prospects in front of seemingly every school in the country. Here’s a look at my thoughts from the event:

Class of 2020 point guard Sharife Cooper of Powder Springs, Ga., has emerged as one of the country’s premier options at the position in his class. He’s garnered offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Florida in recent weeks as his play led A.O.T. Nike EYBL throughout the event.

You can’t mention Cooper’s name without showing love to his Class of 2019 teammate Isaac Okoro of Powder Springs, Ga. Okoro is an instant impact type at the forward spot. He has USA Basketball experience and is a no brainer when mentioning a short list of the top 2019 prospects nationally. A.O.T. Directors Omar Cooper and Damon Wilson are having the same success on the boys side that they did on the girls side earlier in the decade.

E1T1 EYBL has a myriad of high level options on the roster for Steve Reece to choose from. Perhaps the most prolific scorer in the bunch is Class of 2018 guard Antwann Jones of Orlando, Fla. Jones ability to create space off of the bounce puts him in the upper echelon of guards nationally according to BrandonClayScouting.com.

Like Jones, Class of 2018 prospect Nassir Little of Fla., can flat out score the basketball. He has the size, skill and athleticism to be a primary scorer for an NCAA Tournament caliber program at the next level. Little has been the cornerstone for the emergence of 1Family as an elite club team over the past two summers.

Little also drew praise from Naismith Trophy voter Jonathan Hemingway with his play in Atlanta. Shun Williams also serves on the HS All-American Team voting committee and said that “Little was arguably the most talked about 2018 prospect in the building amongst college coaches throughout the weekend.”

Class of 2019 point guard Ashton Hagans of Covington, Ga., had the gym buzzing with his play on the event’s opening night. He’s an uber-talented option at the position with great size and strength. His physical transformation over the past six months has catapulted him into the Top 10 of his class nationally and made him the No. 1 option at his position as well.

Class of 2019 guard Quinn Richey of Johns Creek, Ga., is on the way up. Playing with Chris Williams’ Game Elite 2019 team this season, Richey has added offers from FIU, Mississippi State and St. Louis amongst others so far this summer. He has range out beyond the arc and has improved his overall strength since I visited his school in-season last winter.

Class of 2018 point guard Nick Honor of Orlando, Fla., controls the floor for E1T1. He has scholarship offers from multiple schools with fall official visits on deck including Dayton and UMass.

