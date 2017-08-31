BrandonClayScouting.com: Nelson Phillips visits Georgia State – August 30, 2017

by

Coming off of a stellar summer at OnTheRadarHoops.com events, Class of 2018 forward Nelson Phillips of Warner Robins, Ga., will visit Georgia State officially this weekend according to Kowacie Reeves and Shun Williams.

I saw Phillips during July inside a marquee matchup against classmate Justin Ahrens of Ohio, “Phillips was fantastic displaying his talent and next level ability. He made shots from the perimeter, attacked the rim and even defended Ahrens well enough to show himself as a potential high level option in that way as well.”

#OTRElite32 '18 W Nelson Phillips (GA) is a player. Showed his full skill set in a matchup against T150 prep Justin Ahrens last Saturday. pic.twitter.com/dUuiNQrF0b — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) July 18, 2017

@wr_allstars cruise past Infinite Skillz @OntheRadarHoops #Super6 Nelson Phillips is a smooth operator. Finished with 24pts & 7rebs. pic.twitter.com/0jpndBSXsX — Kowacie Reeves (@HypesouthMedia) July 20, 2017

Mississippi State, Georgia State, Western Carolina, & College of Charleston all watching 2018 wing Nelson Phillips (GA) @wr_allstars — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) July 29, 2017

Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com