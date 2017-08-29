You are here: Home / blog / BrandonClayScouting.com: Nassir Little visits Georgia Tech – August 28, 2017

Class of 2018 prospect Nassir Little of Fla., made arguably the largest splash of any player in the class who didn’t start the summer as a consensus Top 10 ranked player.

Little visited Georgia Tech officially over the weekend. He’s a potential two-game All-American with a chance to be in the Naismith Trophy All-American team discussion as well.

Little’s Highlights from Home Team Hoops:

