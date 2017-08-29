BrandonClayScouting.com: Nassir Little visits Georgia Tech – August 28, 2017

by

Class of 2018 prospect Nassir Little of Fla., made arguably the largest splash of any player in the class who didn’t start the summer as a consensus Top 10 ranked player.

Little visited Georgia Tech officially over the weekend. He’s a potential two-game All-American with a chance to be in the Naismith Trophy All-American team discussion as well.

Little’s Highlights from Home Team Hoops:

Little’s BrandonClayScouting.com Social Media Timeline

Few if any improved their stock as much as Nassir Little did this year @JLHemingwayPSB STORY:https://t.co/zm3e6hytKW pic.twitter.com/mqf1V8xBH4 — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) August 18, 2017

Nassir Little was one of the most talked about players at the Super 6 Showcase @BrandonClayPSB STORY:https://t.co/r1oBFSIg7Z pic.twitter.com/k7z9VgrSoC — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) August 1, 2017

Nassir Little's stock has taken off this year He is a player to watch in the #Elite32 @JLHemingwayPSB STORY:https://t.co/UCi5mJS8sp pic.twitter.com/d7sI1LP7OE — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) July 12, 2017

Nassir Little skill set showed signs of serious growth at the @indihoopstipoff this weekend@JLHemingwayPSB STORY:https://t.co/fJH9yVoAoh pic.twitter.com/t6SRS0RAUa — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) April 17, 2017

I saw Nassir Little (@2ez_nassie) elevate his game to 5* level at @indihoopstipoff RECAP https://t.co/e1wX9xjhrw — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) June 21, 2017

