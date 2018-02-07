BrandonClayScouting.com: Naismith Trophy 10 Boys Semifinalists Announced – February 6, 2018

by

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Tipoff Club today announced the 10 semifinalists for the Naismith National Boys’ High School Player of the Year. Only these candidates will be eligible to earn national finalists’ status, which will be announced on Feb. 16. The National Naismith High School All-America team will be announced on March 5, and the award winner will be unveiled on March 8, 2018.

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.