BrandonClayScouting.com: McMillan Has Offers – February 2, 2018

The next Coach Hemi Showcase is March 3-4 in Lawrenceville, Georgia. See the details HERE.

Class of 2020 guard Mary McMillan of DME Academy (FL) lists offers from Bethune Cookman, Jacksonville and Jacksonville State. — Brandon Clay

After working with her at the #EBATop40 Workout, it’s evident that McMillan is consistent a tempo pusher with the ball in her hands. She likes to get downhill to attack and make plays off dribble drive creation. She was on point all club season with #PSBFamily Tampa Thunder and will be with the 2020 team at the #PSBTipOffClassic during the April evaluation period.

Coach Hemi's evaluation from the 2017 #CoachHemiShowcase

