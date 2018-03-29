BrandonClayScouting.com: McDonald’s All-American Game Recap – March 29, 2018

by

LITTLE EARNS MVP HONORS

The biggest storyline of the 2018 recruiting class was clearly Duke’s securing of the top three prospects nationally. However, on this night it would be a Tar Heel who would come away with the game’s top honors. Nassir Little, a 6-foot-7 wing, impressed all in attendance with a 28 point night on 12 of 17 shooting. Little has all of the physical tools and potential skill sets to make him a lottery pick in the spring of 2019. Especially with how the NBA is beginning value bigger wings who can defend and score, there is a possibility to see Little follow the same path as Jaylen Brown after he entered the Association.

We saw Little’s ascension while playing with Showtime Hoops at OntheRadarHoops.com events. Check those evaluations HERE, HERE and HERE

RJ BARRETT BACKED UP HIS No. 1 RANKING

Although Little won the MVP, Barrett would have easily walked away with the award had the EAST won the game. The lefty lead guard put up an impressive 26 point effort on 10-14 shooting. Some have labeled Barrett a ‘forward’ in the media while describing his game. Granted the early evaluations of Barrett’s game came when he played along the frontline for Montverde Academy. However, in the past 12 months Barrett has proven to be a capable play-creator who can get his shot at will while handling at the top of the key. He did much of the same during this game. Like Ben Simmons and his transformation from forward to lead guard, Barrett still has room to improve on his jumper. At this moment Barrett is much more comfortable shooting the long range shot than Simmons was.

SHARING THE ROCK

Darius Garland (Vanderbilt) exerted himself as the best passer on this night. He dropped 11 dimes for the East and did it with some flair as well. Duke bound point guard Tre Jones (brother of Tyus) dished out eight on his own accord for the West. The common theme for both of these players is that have exceptional ball handling skill to create space to set up their passing abilities.

SCORING GUARDS

Romeo Langford (undecided) is as good as billed. He is a natural at the position. His ability to score off the bounce in the lane and deliver daggers from deep make us remember how Malik Monk played the same role in high school. He finished with 19 points, which included three from beyond the arc. Keldon Johnson also drew praise from within our staff. The Kentucky bound guard only had eight points, but scored loudly with a few powerful dunks.

FORWARD MINDED

Perhaps the bulk of the talent in this game resided at the forward position. The amount of size, athleticism and versatility from an array of players truly caught our eye. Thomasville High School product, Reggie Perry (Mississippi State), is a physical specimen standing at 6-9. Add that with his skill of hitting 3-point shots (he went 2-3) and Perry is set to be a force in the SEC next year. Darius Bazley, 6-9 forward from Princeton, Ohio, is a remarkable athlete who also showed range on his jumper. The left-handed forward had signed with Syracuse, but just announced that he will forego college and enter the NBA G-League. Another Georgia native, EJ Montgomery of Wheeler High School (Undecided), had a very productive night with 12 points and five rebounds. His ascension into the ELITE category has been one we have covered from the time he was a freshman at Montverde Academy. Read our evaluations HERE. And of course Zion Williamson (Duke) is the fan favorite. He is a highlight reel waiting to happen. He left the game late with a hand injury, however all reports say that he will be fine.

