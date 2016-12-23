BrandonClayScouting.com: Maya Goree – Social Media Exposure Member

by

With over 20,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember: Click the Logo Below

Class of 2018 guard Maya Goree of Waldorf, Md., is a high academic watch prospect for schools on the East Coast to keep a close eye on.

Jonathan Hemingway’s takeaway (Atlanta, GA – June 2016): Goree is a shooting guard with nice size on the wing. She was solid in nearly every aspect of the game at the Super 64 Camp. She showed nice shooting touch out to the arc while also having good footwork to tip toe through traffic. The question for Goree is what will be her specialty in upcoming years. Building around one part of her game should actually enhance the other parts.

Name: Maya Goree

Height: 5’10”

HS Grad Year: 2018

Position: SG/SF

School / Hometown: Episcopal (Waldorf, Md.)

Club Team: Boo Williams Gold #PSBFamily

Social Media Updates:

#EBASuper64 Stock ⬆️ Anna Claire Atha@Taya_Gibson

Maya Goree

Sara Knowles

Juliana Marrero

Hannah Merkel

Haley Race pic.twitter.com/s5ric8YR5v — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) June 7, 2016

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com