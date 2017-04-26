BrandonClayScouting.com: Mattie Hatcher – SMP Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Name: Mattie Hatcher

Height: 5’5″

HS Grad Year: 2019

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Pulaski Academy (Little Rock, Ark.)

Club Team: Arkansas Belles

Social Media Updates:

#PSBTipOffClassic '19 #SMPMember Mattie Hatcher (Ark) uses her handles to get inside and connects well at the line. @ProspectsNation pic.twitter.com/hVzVsqpC19 — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) April 22, 2017

#PSBTipOffClassic '19 Mattie Hatcher (AL) playing with toughness today. She finished w/ 14pts for Arkansas Belles — Rebecca Dyer (@RebeccaDyerPSB) April 23, 2017

#SMPMember '19 PG Mattie Hatcher can light it up from 3-point range for the Arkansas Belles. They play again at 4:40pm pic.twitter.com/uQQcZxYvjg — Rebecca Dyer (@RebeccaDyerPSB) April 22, 2017

#PSBTipOffClassic '19 Mattie Hatcher can light it up from outside! She has 10pts for AR Belles including three 3-pointers @ARBballRankings — Rebecca Dyer (@RebeccaDyerPSB) April 22, 2017

