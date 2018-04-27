BrandonClayScouting.com: Lola Mullaney – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

With over 50,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.
Become an #SMPMember for maximum Recruiting Exposure: Click the Logo Below
Player Evaluations:
Vitals:
Name: Lola Mullaney
Height: 5’10”
HS Grad Year: 2019
Position: SG
School / Hometown: Manasquan HS (Colts Neck, N.J.)
Club Team: Books and Basketball
SAT / GPA: 1250 / 92 Grade Average
Social Media Updates:
#BrandonClayScouting🍑 Coverage
Fueled by @ProspectsNation
Welcome ‘19 SG Lola Mullaney (NJ) to the Nation.
She now has a crisp evaluation from my notebook after seeing her @KeilMoorePSB’s Showcase on her player card HERE: https://t.co/pfJ5CFcFhM @Lola_Mullaney @CoachTinyGreen pic.twitter.com/NiVfldhyTE
— Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) February 6, 2018
#BrandonClayScouting🍑 Coverage
Fueled by @ProspectsNation
Available ‘19 G Lola Mullaney (NJ) shines annually @KeilMoorePSB’s Showcase.
The @Exodushoops EYBL product recently added an ACC scholarship offer.
My Take (Platinum 🔐 Read): https://t.co/AOiarbQlHZ @Lola_Mullaney pic.twitter.com/9f7vQer0cV
— Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) February 2, 2018
#JumpOffPlus Stock ⬆️: #KMFallShowcase
Imani Lewis @ballisfree_34
Jennah Isai
Leah Johnson@Lola_Mullaney
Chyna Nixon pic.twitter.com/WYF9yIOxsQ
— Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) November 4, 2016
Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com