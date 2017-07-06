BrandonClayScouting.com: Kaylea Gross – SMP Recruiting Exposure Member

by

With over 40,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember for maximum Recruiting Exposure: Click the Logo Below

Class of 2018 post of Ashland, Ky., is a serious scoring and rebounding threat on the interior.

Brandon Clay’s takeaway – High School Season (Spring 2017): Gross has the size and skill to make positive plays on both ends of the hardwood. She is a capable scorer on the interior averaging 65.7 percent from the field during her school career to date. That is in addition to scoring 1500 plus points and snatching over 800 rebounds with her senior season to play. She is already the leading shot blocker in school history.

Name: Kaylea Gross

Height: 6’1″

HS Grad Year: 2018

Position: PF/C

School / Hometown: Harlan County HS (Harlan, Ky.)

Club Team: Kentucky Premier

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com