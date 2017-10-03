BrandonClayScouting.com: Jenna Gallimore – SMP Recruiting Exposure Member

BrandonClayScouting.com Player Information
Name: Jenna Gallimore
Height: 5’8″
HS Grad Year: 2021
Position: PG/SG
School / Hometown: Meade County HS (Brandenburg, Ky.)
Club Team: Central Kentucky Sparx
#SMPMember🍑 Recruiting
Eastern Kentucky watched ‘21 PG Jenna Gallimore (KY) at #PSBEndOfTheRoad.#BrandonClayScouting page is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/u7XwmxTJf3
— Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) October 3, 2017
Just watched #SMPMember
'21 Jenna Gallimore (KY)
Continues to show her improving skill set and ability to knock down shots pic.twitter.com/lqc0affHEE
— Kris Watkins (@KrisWatkinsPSB) September 23, 2017
#SMPMember🍑 Recruiting Program
Platinum Status
I’ll work with ‘21 G Jenna Gallimore (KY) during her HS career starting at #PSBEndOfTheRoad pic.twitter.com/c0z9yzII6D
— Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) September 22, 2017
Welcome Jenna Gallimore to #CoachHemi513
Skilled guard who continues to develop
Cincy, OH | Sept. 16https://t.co/YV215HJexQ pic.twitter.com/2qIzh8tFMk
— Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) September 14, 2017
