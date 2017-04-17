BrandonClayScouting.com: Jasmine Lilly – SMP Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Class of 2019 point guard Jasmine Lilly of Henryville, Ind., showed her skill at the EBATop40 Camp in March 2017.

Jonathan Hemingway’s takeaway – EBATop40 Camp (Mar. 2017): Lilly is a combo guard with nice size and skill for her position. She showed the ability to be a lead guard or play on the wing in this camp. She attacks the basket strongly and is very good at getting from point A to point B. She does not have a lot of shake in ball handling, but that is not a bad thing. She can get her head and shoulders past the defense consistently and that is what is important when it comes to slashing to the basket. Lilly is a capable jump shooter, but from our viewing over this weekend she did look like she could improve her consistency from distance.

Name: Jasmine Lilly

Height: 5’6″

HS Grad Year: 2019

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Jeffersonville HS (Henryville, Ind.)

Club Team: Sky Digg South Phillips

Social Media Updates:

#EBATop40 Jasmine Lilly (@JasmineLilly_5) & McKenzie McDuffie have been pure from deep whenever they get their feet set. @JLHemingwayPSB pic.twitter.com/G8A0i2Lv60 — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) March 11, 2017

#EBATop40 Evals

'19 Jasmine Lilly (IN) caught our attention with size & skill. Particularly good at feeding post 🏀 https://t.co/LR2gh60lSD pic.twitter.com/C12QUM2TCp — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) April 11, 2017

