BrandonClayScouting.com: Jasmine Atkins – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

Player Evaluations:

June 2019: “Atkins plays the game hard with at times a reckless abandon. She’s fearless in that regard and not afraid to sacrifice her body to complete a play. Continuing to harness that energy and effort will allow Atkins to complete some of the plays that she makes especially around the rim in traffic.” — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB)

Vitals:﻿

Name: Jasmine Atkins

Height: 5’7″

HS Grad Year: 2020

Position: PG/SG

School / Hometown: Eagles Landing HS (McDonough, Ga.)

Club Team: OMG-TGE #PSBFamily

Social Media Updates:﻿

Welcome ‘20 Jasmine Atkins (Eagles Landing HS) to the #CoachHemi678 Showcase



She’s reps @OMGTGE



Join her on the Southside Oct. 7https://t.co/BHkKYy20K7 pic.twitter.com/vipLxz5eot — Jonathan Hemingway (@CoachHemi) September 23, 2018

#EIEShootout



Jasmine Atkins (2020) and Chelsea Aalim (2020) play well off of each other on the wing for @OMGTGE.



They are quick and use their length well. When you mix that with how hard they play, they are a problem!! #ELITEisEARNED — ELITE is EARNED ®️ (@ELITEisEARNED) July 26, 2018

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com