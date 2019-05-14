BrandonClayScouting.com: Jaleah Storr – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

With over 50,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @BrandonClayPSB

Become an #SMPMember for maximum Recruiting Exposure: Email BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com﻿

Player Evaluations:﻿

May 2019: “Storr is a versatile prospect capable of impacting the game in multiple ways. She can potentially play three positions at the next level. Offensively, she is a consistent threat to attack the lane as a scoring option while showcasing the skill from the outside to keep defenses honest. On the other end of the hardwood, Storr’s size and activity allows her to stay in front of quick slashing guards. She also rebounds well at the position. ” — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB)

Vitals:

Name: Jaleah Storr

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2020

Position: SG/SF

School / Hometown: Eagles Landing HS (McDonough, Ga.)

Club Team: OMG-TGE #PSBFamily

Social Media Updates:

#PSBMayDay@OMGTGE started today with a win



Jaleah Storr led the way with 12pts & Mariyah Fletcher added 11pts



Follow today's standouts at the link belowhttps://t.co/2JV0pjQ5s7 pic.twitter.com/AwNtOcLdeb — Jonathan Hemingway (@CoachHemi) May 11, 2019



#PSBSpringShowdown



‘20 guard duo Jaleah Storr & Mariyah Fletcher lead @OMGTGE to a win over AL Starz ‘20 Veal



Fletcher lead all scorers w/ 18pts @mariyahf_5



Storr follows up w/ 15pts of her own @jstorr_11 — ProspectsNation.com (@ProspectsNation) March 31, 2019

‘20 Jaleah Storr was a standout from yesterday. Showing an improved perimeter jump shot.



Helped OMG-TGE to a late night win.#PSBSpringShowdown



More standouts & #EBASuper64 invites on the link below: https://t.co/cj5qVRATat pic.twitter.com/f8lP9geGu5 — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) March 24, 2019

#CoachHemi678



‘20 G Jaleah Storr Eagles Landing HS



Gets to the rim w/ ease, solid defender, shot creator for herself & teammates @jstorr_11 pic.twitter.com/xUsbuFULQP — Jonathan Hemingway (@CoachHemi) October 7, 2018

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com