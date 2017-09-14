BrandonClayScouting.com: Jacey Carter – SMP Recruiting Exposure Member

by

BrandonClayScouting.com Player Information

Name: Jacey Carter

Height: 5’8″

HS Grad Year: 2019

GPA / ACT: 4.25

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Horizon HS (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Club Team: Arizona Mavericks

BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

BrandonClayScouting.com Social Media Updates:

#SMPMember🍑 Recruiting The high academic watch is on for '19 SG Jacey Carter (AZ). HER #BrandonClayScouting PAGE: https://t.co/L0xzH6tr1E pic.twitter.com/STgi9pJcEZ — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) September 14, 2017

#EBAAllAmerican🍑 '19 Stock Risers Jacey Carter

Macey Gregg

Leesha Henry

Maddie Thomas#BrandonClayScouting Recap coming next week. pic.twitter.com/CgWf9wG1HZ — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) September 3, 2017

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com