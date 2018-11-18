BrandonClayScouting.com: #HomeAwayFromHome – Saturday Late Edition – Nov. 17, 2018

by

NORCROSS, Ga. – For the past 15 seasons, Norcross High has been one of the standard bearers by which elite programs in metro Atlanta and even the state of Georgia are measured. Jesse McMillan has been a part of the program for the duration of that run now serving as the head coach. They teamed up with OnTheRadarHoops.com director, Shun Williams, to provide a slate of high level matchups to kick off the 2018-19 season. Here’s a look at three players who had our attention on Saturday:

Deivon Smith has been a rising star all fall and colleges up and down the East Coast. The Grayson High guard can really put the ball in the bucket with the speed and athleticism to make it difficult for teams to stay in front of him. With the University of Florida sitting courtside, “Sneak” went to work for coach Geoffrey Pierce’s unit finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds. Expect the Gators as well as Georgia Tech to be on Smith’s list of suitors who have offered sooner than later.

Brandon Boston Jr. repped the host school in the marquee matchup against Wheeler to close down the showcase. From the opening tip, the five-star junior wing was in attack mode displaying a beautiful array of transition break finishes and shots in the half court. Like Smith, his recruitment continues to pickup with the smooth wing holding an offer from Duke. Even Oregon has emerged as a potential destination for Boston Jr.

Watch Boston Jr. and Smith have a little fun from the OnTheRadarHoops Fall Camp.

Mekhail Bethea has been on our radar since 2015. He’s playing at an all-time high right now skill wise with a game reminiscent of former Norcross starter, Jordan Goldwire. Like Goldwire, Bethea is a steady hand at the guard position capable of getting downhill to make things happen.

