BrandonClayScouting.com: #HomeAwayFromHome – Saturday Early Edition – Nov. 17, 2018

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – Led by James Madison signee Quinn Richey, Mount Pisgah came into this matchup off of a big overtime win earlier this week against Centennial. Though Richey struggled to find his rhythm early, he got it going late with a barrage of layups, free throws and a corner 3-pointer just in time to get the home crowd on their feet.

A solid night from Richey couldn’t lift the Patriots to a win over the visiting Panthers. Coach Ken Austin and his staff had their team in late-season form making shots from all over the court. On the other end, their energy and intensity kept Pisgah at bay for the majority of the contest before a late run got the home team back within striking distance. They have the depth to be a tough out for any team this spring.

