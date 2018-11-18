BrandonClayScouting.com: #HomeAwayFromHome – Georgia Stockton Signs With Presbyterian – Nov. 17, 2018

by

TIGER, Ga. – Class of 2019 guard Georgia Stockton of Rabun County HS has signed with Presbyterian. Over the past seven years, Rabun County has produced multiple college prospects who attended our events including Riley Chulpacek and Rabun Wright before Stockton. All of them were a part of the EOTO club program as well.

🗓 Sept. 22

📍 ATL ‘19 G Georgia Stockton has already chosen Presbyterian. She’s still committed to improving her craft with me on Saturday. JOIN US: https://t.co/kthTS1ZQDo 🎥📷 INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/falGPcyrx3 pic.twitter.com/gkj3IFXSji — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) September 19, 2018

