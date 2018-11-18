BrandonClayScouting.com: #HomeAwayFromHome – Ashley Scott Signs With Emmanuel – Nov. 18, 2018

by

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Class of 2019 guard Ashley Scott of Flowery Branch HS has signed with Emmanuel. Since the days when her high school coach Courtney Newton-Gonzales attended our events when she played, the Branch has been a constant fixture at PSB events. Scott, who played club ball for EOTO, is the latest in a lineage from both programs to sign on the line to play at the collegiate level.

Without question the highlight of my day. @ashleyscott_22 has been a joy to work with. Her progress as a person, player with @FBfalconsbball & @EOTOCoachK is what I wish for every kid I meet along the way.@AP_BBall of @northgareport agrees 100%! #AnyGymIsHome🍑 https://t.co/ArYYyW5TGI — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) November 17, 2018

