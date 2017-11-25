BrandonClayScouting.com: Holiday Hoopsgiving – Nov. 25, 2017

by

NORCROSS, Georgia – The #OTRTipOffClassic is the premier post-Thanksgiving event inside the state of Georgia and along the Eastern Seaboard. Fellow McDonald’s All-American voter, Evan Daniels, was in attendance. Hosted by Chris Williams, the event featured 40 of the East Coast’s top teams. The OTRHoopsReport.com and Parallels Media teamed up to deliver exclusive content throughout the day.

Here’s the full breakdown via Twitter:

At 6-foot-10, Brandon Stone of Christ School (NC) @ChristSchoolBB showed that he has a versatile offensive skill set. He connected on jumpers from behind three point, mid-range and on the block @b_stone23 — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 25, 2017

Jalen Lecque @jalenlecque10 is an explosive lead guard that can score with ease over or around defenders. He can score in a variety of ways, from three point, slashing to the basket or connecting from the mid-range area — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 25, 2017

2020 post Justice Ajogbor of @ChristSchoolBB is a man-child at this level. He has a college ready body which resembles an NFL defensive end. He uses his strength & athleticism to overpower defenders @Sim_Frazier — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 25, 2017

Trevin Wade (@trevinwade2) really showed off his explosiveness to the rim and quickness today. @MVABasketball @HHoopsgiving pic.twitter.com/7DopIk1L1J — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 25, 2017

Andrew Nembhard @AndrewNembhard can hit the open three consecutively when he is in a groove but inside the arc he can score in a variety of ways with his mid-range game. — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 25, 2017

At 6'9 Trendon Watford (@Trendon_2) is a unique talent because he can play multiple position offensively & create mismatches. @HHoopsgiving pic.twitter.com/AWAR9V6QID — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 25, 2017

After a hard-fought performance, @mtnbrookhoops walks away with the 62-79 victory. Trendon Watford (@Trendon_2) ending with 36 pts and Sean Elmore (@SeanElmore25) following with 15. pic.twitter.com/wVUuL2akbd — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 24, 2017

Isaac Okoro @isaacokoro303 has made tremendous strides in his game. He plays the game in attack mode offensively and is always a triple threat to shoot, drive or pass @AOTBasketball — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 25, 2017

Georgia Tech signee Michael Devoe @mdevoe0 played with a ton of poise scoring the ball at all three levels and finding open teammates around the basket — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 25, 2017

Final score of Wesleyan Christian Academy (@WCA_Basketball) vs Gainesville HS (@GVille_Hoops) is 68-76, Wesleyan walking away with the win. Keyshaun & Keyford Langley along with Jaylen Hoard were crucial to the win. pic.twitter.com/tzno6gVkKb — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 24, 2017

Keondre Kennedy finished w/ 27pts in @CHS_EaglesBBall loss vs Newton. Offers size & ability to score inside & out. @HHoopsgiving @Gaboys_18 pic.twitter.com/BKRzEbRXYM — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 24, 2017

Ashton Hagans @H23Ash continues to show why he is one of the elite level guards in the 2019 class. He again displayed great court vision and feel for his surroundings @CoachCBWilliams — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 24, 2017

A huge first half for Jimmy "Tre" Clark as he lit up the nets & helped Newton create distance from Columbia. @NewtonRamsBball @HHoopsgiving pic.twitter.com/3aesSOuFgw — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 24, 2017

At the half, Newton holds the lead against Columbia HS 44-32.

Tyrease Brown (@tyrease02), Tre Clark, and 5 Star guard Ashton Hagans (@H23Ash) with a big first half for @NewtonRamsBball. pic.twitter.com/4NqRVsrnmk — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 24, 2017

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com