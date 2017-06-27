BrandonClayScouting.com: Hannah Sadler – SMP Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Class of 2018 post Hannah Sadler of Lilburn, Ga., has shown herself as a versatile option in the post capable of running the floor in transition.

Brandon Clay’s takeaway – #EBASuper64 Showcase (June 2017): For a post prospect who is still relatively new to the game, Sadler’s skill and understanding of what she sees is impressive. Her physical strength and overall offensive completion rate will continue to improve at the collegiate level as she sees more and more game speed repetitions. Sadler’s foundation is solid as is her performance in the classroom. Keep an eye on her going forward.

Jonathan Hemingway’s takeaway – #EBASuper64 Showcase (June 2017): Sadler has the tools to be a very effective player at the next level. She has the length to affect the game in the paint on both ends of the court. She can alter shots from opponents defensively, while also being a threat on the offensive glass. She has remarkable versatility in that she can hit perimeter jumpers as a true center. When she has time and space she can hit a high percentage from the elbow and short corner areas. In that way, she is a perfect pick and pop post player. She will need to continue to work on her physical conditioning especially in adding strength in her core. That will allow her to play in physical conditions when teams try to put bodies on her to deter her.

Name: Hannah Sadler

Height: 6’3″

HS Grad Year: 2018

Position: PF / C

GPA / SAT: 3.4 / 960

School / Hometown: Parkview HS (Lilburn, Ga.)

Club Team: Team Elite Hubbard #PSBFamily

Social Media Updates:

#EBASuper64 Hannah Sadler (@Hannah_sadler24) of @HubbardCoach not only offers good defensive presence but can score in multiple ways. pic.twitter.com/syxyndTtS4 — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) June 4, 2017

#PSBSpringShowdown 2018 Hannah Sadler was big for @TeamElitebball earlier. Noticed her ability to catch it in the paint & read her options. pic.twitter.com/PU7PWynrYr — JD Davis (@JDavisPSB) March 25, 2017

#PSBSpringShowdown Gogo & Juju Maduka, plus Hannah Sadler seem to be key for @TeamElitebball to beat FBC. They are WORKING down low. — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) March 26, 2017

