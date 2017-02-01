BrandonClayScouting.com: Hailey Higashi – Social Media Exposure Member

by

Class of 2017 guard Hailey Higashi of Spokane, Wash., is one of the premier backcourt options inside of the Emerald State. She averaged 18.1 points, 4.8 rebounds per game this high school season. ProspectsNation.com Managing Editor, Chris Hansen, recently evaluated her play at the #ELITEisEARNED Spring Invitational in April 2016.

Chris Hansen’s takeaway – ELITEisEARNED Invitational (April 2016): “Higashi is a prospect who has established herself as a good spot shooter. She moves well without the ball finding open space and understand how much space she needs to get her shot off. She’s a kid worth checking back in with in the fall given her proven ability to shoot from long range.”

Name: Hailey Higashi

Height: 5’8″

HS Grad Year: 2017

Position: SG/PG

School / Hometown: St. George’s (Spokane, WA)

Club Team: ECBA Swish Black

