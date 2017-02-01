BrandonClayScouting.com: Hailey Higashi – Social Media Exposure Member

Class of 2017 guard Hailey Higashi of Spokane, Wash., is one of the premier backcourt options inside of the Emerald State. She averaged 18.1 points, 4.8 rebounds per game this high school season. ProspectsNation.com Managing Editor, Chris Hansen, recently evaluated her play at the #ELITEisEARNED Spring Invitational in April 2016.
Chris Hansen’s takeaway – ELITEisEARNED Invitational (April 2016): “Higashi is a prospect who has established herself as a good spot shooter. She moves well without the ball finding open space and understand how much space she needs to get her shot off. She’s a kid worth checking back in with in the fall given her proven ability to shoot from long range.”
By: @BrandonClayPSB
Name: Hailey Higashi
Height: 5’8″
HS Grad Year: 2017
Position: SG/PG
School / Hometown: St. George’s (Spokane, WA)
Club Team: ECBA Swish Black
Social Media Updates:
BREAKING#SMPMember Exposure Program
’17 @HaileyHigashi (WA) is on an official visit to College of Idaho.
PAGE: https://t.co/aC43qg0xcT pic.twitter.com/jn2V2JKZbJ
— Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) February 1, 2017
BREAKING:
Available ’17 #SMPMember @HaileyHigashi has an offer from Chaminade.
HER PAGE: https://t.co/aC43qgi8Bt pic.twitter.com/4pWsyjOAlR
— Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) January 21, 2017
Oglethorpe & Whitman called ’17 W @HaileyHigashi (WA) this week.
She had 23, 7 3’s in a Thurs W.
PAGE: https://t.co/aC43qgi8Bt pic.twitter.com/m1fffBG5A2
— Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) December 30, 2016
Casper College (WY) called on ’17 W @HaileyHigashi (WA). She’s a full qualifier open to 2-year school.https://t.co/aC43qgi8Bt pic.twitter.com/Wbe0XQxtvp
— Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) December 16, 2016
Available ’17 G @HaileyHigashi (WA) visited Whitworth Univ. recently & left with an offer.
HER PAGE: https://t.co/aC43qgi8Bt pic.twitter.com/TvnfPeb8OH
— Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) December 13, 2016
’17 @HaileyHigashi is a 3 point assassin for St. George’s.@ChrisHansenPSB EVAL:https://t.co/3eMfDCPSRV pic.twitter.com/s1ohutP6gs
— #SMPMember Program (@SMPMemberPSB) November 16, 2016
’17 Hailey Higashi (WA) will rep St. George’s this season@HaileyHigashi
PAGE:https://t.co/w8tH1R9Rkc pic.twitter.com/Xy74XN1ciw
— Rebecca Dyer (@RebeccaDyerPSB) October 13, 2016
’17 W @HaileyHigashi (WA) visited Austin College in Texas.
HER PAGE: https://t.co/aC43qg0xcT pic.twitter.com/uueiArWem2
— Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) September 16, 2016
Hailey Higashi | 2017 | Washington@HaileyHigashi https://t.co/w8tH1R9Rkc pic.twitter.com/BnmfxbDbVo
— Rebecca Dyer (@RebeccaDyerPSB) September 1, 2016
’17 @HaileyHigashi is a sharp shooter from WA
PAGE:https://t.co/w8tH1R9Rkc pic.twitter.com/UXKuB7F7rZ
— Rebecca Dyer (@RebeccaDyerPSB) July 27, 2016
’17 G @HaileyHigashi (WA) has a new @ChrisHansenPSB #ELITEisEARNED eval.
PAGE: https://t.co/aC43qg0xcT pic.twitter.com/bquMWmscwK
— Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) June 25, 2016
’17 G @HaileyHigashi (WA) has a new @ChrisHansenPSB #ELITEisEARNED eval.
PAGE: https://t.co/aC43qg0xcT pic.twitter.com/bquMWmscwK
— Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) June 25, 2016
’17 G @HaileyHigashi (WA) has a 3.3 GPA & will take ACT/SAT in June.
HER PAGE: https://t.co/aC43qg0xcT pic.twitter.com/JRjb58lTLD
— Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) May 11, 2016
Welcome ’17 @HaileyHigashi (WA). She’s a sharp shooter for ECBA Swish.
PAGE: https://t.co/aC43qg0xcT pic.twitter.com/BftSFbqaKW
— Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) March 15, 2016
Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com