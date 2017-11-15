BrandonClayScouting.com: Garland Stays Home – Nov. 15, 2017

by

#OTRHoopsReport🍑 THIS JUST IN ‘18 PG Darius Garland (TN) to Vanderbilt.#BrandonClayScouting: Garland has a slick handle, made a tough 15 ft J over the arms of James Wiseman & shot the 3 ball. Garland finishes around the rim like Tyus Jones in HS.@augoldfinger @VUCommodore pic.twitter.com/Qj55oA63Oo — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) November 13, 2017

Vanderbilt received huge news as Class of 2018 point guard Darius Garland of Brentwood, Tenn., made a pledge to stay home and suit up for the Commodores next fall. A five-star recruit in the OTRHoopsReport.com database, Garland is exactly the type of marquee prospect that the Dores coach Bryce Drew needed to land in order to push the program ahead in the race to become a yearly contender in the always competitive SEC.

OUR LATEST EVALUATIONS:

9/22/17 -USA Mini Camp (Colorado Springs, CO) – Brandon Clay

Garland was fantastic in a matchup against Jahvon Quinerly. Garland is slick with the handle, made a tough 15 foot shot over the outstretched arms of James Wiseman and shot the 3-pointer here. Garland elevates to finish around the rim the way Tyus Jones did here years ago.

5/12/17 Nike EYBL Circuit Session III (Cartersville, Ga.) – Jonathan Hemingway

Garland has established himself as one of the top 3-5 PGs in the land nationally. Some even have him as the top PG. He is a super quick play maker who can get his shot off quickly. He is very good at getting into the lane to make plays for others. He is averaging 17 points per game and 4.4 assists as well. He is shooting over 50% from the field. If there is a case to be made against Garland is that he plays the game at one speed – fast and quick. There is something to be said about mixing up your pace and moving slow then fast. That said Garland plays the game at a high level and efficiently at the speed he plays at.

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com