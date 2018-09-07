BrandonClayScouting.com: Gabbi Cartagena – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Player Evaluations:

Vitals:

Name: Gabbi Cartagena

Height: 5’8″

HS Grad Year: 2021

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Jackson HS (Jackson, GA)

Club Team: Georgia Pearls

Social Media Updates:

'21 Gabbi Cartagena (GA) had a great July and is ready for a breakout HS Season She is ready to work this weekend w/ @BrandonClayPSB at our#EBAAllAmerican National Showcase Join Her:https://t.co/Jl64tlukNF pic.twitter.com/ShEifpnz6q — Kris Watkins (@KrisWatkinsPSB) August 20, 2018

#EBASuper64 ‘21 G Gabbi Cartagena is taking full advantage of her opportunity to get better during her Spotlight workout w/ @BrandonClayPSB pic.twitter.com/ZY7iXHEkHG — Kris Watkins (@KrisWatkinsPSB) June 2, 2018

#EBASuper64🍑 Showcase

🗓 June 2-3 Excited to be working w/ @BrandonClayPSB & @ParallelsMedia_ on our Brand New @PeachStateBBall Personal Voice over Evaluations from camp! ‘21 G Gabbi Cartagena is on deck for this weekend @gabb1_ https://t.co/gxIfQ6LeDg — Kris Watkins (@KrisWatkinsPSB) May 30, 2018

#EBASuper64 Invite Earned:

June 2nd-3rd

Register Here:https://t.co/3EgLYhrBdx '21 Gabbi Cartagena was impressive all weekend, knocking down multiple 3's while also scoring in transition at #PSBMayDay pic.twitter.com/8ZpHlixAyM — Kris Watkins (@KrisWatkinsPSB) May 8, 2018

