BrandonClayScouting.com: Gabbi Cartagena – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

Player Evaluations:
Vitals:
Name: Gabbi Cartagena
Height: 5’8″
HS Grad Year: 2021
Position: SG
School / Hometown: Jackson HS (Jackson, GA)
Club Team: Georgia Pearls
Social Media Updates:
#SMPMember🍑 College Recruiting
Fueled by #BrandonClayScouting🍑
“Invest in your future success today.”
‘21 G Gabbi Cartagena (GA) is on board. An #EBASuper64 standout.
SMP PAGE: https://t.co/EyMg5Q57cY
JOIN SMP: https://t.co/8GnB3G0viZ
📷 INSTAGRAM https://t.co/FrgtOjFYMg pic.twitter.com/RHhVEOXUtM
— Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) September 9, 2018
'21 Gabbi Cartagena (GA) had a great July and is ready for a breakout HS Season
She is ready to work this weekend w/ @BrandonClayPSB at our#EBAAllAmerican National Showcase
Join Her:https://t.co/Jl64tlukNF pic.twitter.com/ShEifpnz6q
— Kris Watkins (@KrisWatkinsPSB) August 20, 2018
‘21 G Gabbi Cartagena is taking full advantage of her opportunity to get better during her Spotlight workout w/ @BrandonClayPSB pic.twitter.com/ZY7iXHEkHG
— Kris Watkins (@KrisWatkinsPSB) June 2, 2018
#EBASuper64🍑 Showcase
🗓 June 2-3
Excited to be working w/ @BrandonClayPSB & @ParallelsMedia_ on our Brand New @PeachStateBBall Personal Voice over Evaluations from camp!
‘21 G Gabbi Cartagena is on deck for this weekend @gabb1_ https://t.co/gxIfQ6LeDg
— Kris Watkins (@KrisWatkinsPSB) May 30, 2018
#EBASuper64 Invite Earned:
June 2nd-3rd
Register Here:https://t.co/3EgLYhrBdx
'21 Gabbi Cartagena was impressive all weekend, knocking down multiple 3's while also scoring in transition at #PSBMayDay pic.twitter.com/8ZpHlixAyM
— Kris Watkins (@KrisWatkinsPSB) May 8, 2018
#EBASuper64🍑 National Showcase
🗓 June 2-3#EBAAllAmerican🍑 National Showcase
🗓 Aug 25-26
📍 Both in ATL
🚨 SPOTLIGHT WORKOUT ALERT 🚨
‘21 @Gabb1_ Cartagena of @ga_pearls will work with me June 2-3. @KrisWatkinsPSB will 🎥.
JOIN US https://t.co/tJAgOJkP5h @VinceSmithPSB https://t.co/JXBiuvK2PW
— Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) May 8, 2018
