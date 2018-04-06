BrandonClayScouting.com: Coach Hemi Final 4 Takeaways – April 6, 2018

by

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The inaugural CoachHemi.com Final Four Showcase gave 100+ campers from nine states a chance to display their skills in front of the ProspectsNation.com staff. With prospects ranging from nationally ranked high school juniors to some of the region’s elite middle school preps, there was no shortage of talent inside Northland High School on Saturday. Here’s a look at three prospects who caught my attention with their work during our Spotlight Workout Sessions:

Shelby Case – 6’1” – 2019 – Heritage Christian (Indianapolis, IN)

Case has a smooth skill set at the forward position. She has the size to be effective as a secondary rebounder at the power forward spot while possessing the outside shooting needed to be a sharp shooting option in the trail 4 slot. She reminds me of George Washington starter Kelsi Mahoney.

Gracie Crabtree – 5’7” – 2020 – University School (Johnson City, TN)

Crabtree is a solid option at the guard spot. She showed the ability to stretch the opposing defense with her jumpshot. Crabtree also made some plays with the ball in her hands as well. Defensively, she’s a solid position kid who understands when / where to help.

Crabtree’s Highlights from the 2017 #CoachHemi865 Showcase courtesy of Parallels Media

Kawaiolala’iku Martin – 5’10” – 2020 – St. Paul’s School (Lexington, MA)

Martin has good size and mobility. She has a chance to be an effective option as a swing forward. Right now, her skill could make her most productive at the 4 spot at least initially in college. Her willingness to pay attention in drill work bodes well for her future success.

Super Spotlight Workout with @BrandonClayPSB in Columbus, Ohio at #CoachHemiFinal4 Showcase, amazing opportunity to get better and work with the best! @BClayScouting #anygymishome pic.twitter.com/QjLHIWB7cF — Kawai Buckets (@kawaimartinhoop) April 3, 2018

