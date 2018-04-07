BrandonClayScouting.com: Coach Hemi Final 4 Names to Know – April 7, 2018

by

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The inaugural CoachHemi.com Final Four Showcase gave 100+ campers from nine states a chance to display their skills in front of the ProspectsNation.com staff. With prospects ranging from nationally ranked high school juniors to some of the region’s elite middle school preps, there was no shortage of talent inside Northland High School on Saturday. Here’s a look at three prospects who caught my attention with their work during our Spotlight Workout Sessions:

Emily Coleman – 5’5” – 2020 – Unioto HS (Chillicothe, OH)

Coleman is a solid option both on and off of the basketball. On the ball, she showed the ability to make others better with her decision making. Off of the ball, Coleman has the tools to become a quality catch-and-shoot option on the perimeter. Continuing to work on her shooting form will increase her percentage from long range.

Kamryn Peppler – 5’4” – 2022 – Hortonville MS (Oshkosh, WI)

Peppler has a chance to be amongst the nation’s elite at the point guard position in her class nationally. She has the skill to shoot the ball from long range, handle and get an offense in a set plus defend on the other end. Peppler’s development is on the right track.

Abbigail Peterson – 5’6” – 2021 – Catholic Central (Springfield, OH)

Peterson is a steady hand at the off guard position. She did a little of everything here making outside shots, finishing around the rim and showing herself as a solid option in that regard. In addition to being extremely coachable, Peterson was both efficient and productive.

